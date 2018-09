HUMBLE, Texas - Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed Friday night in Humble.

Police say the motorcyclist slammed into the side of a car on a railroad overpass along Townsen Boulevard. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

#BREAKING Deadly motorcycle crash in Humble. Police tell me the motorcyclist collided with a car on a railroad overpass along Townsen Blvd. Townsen is shut down, just east of the Eastex Freeway. Crash investigators are at the scene. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/O47QPHerQN — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) September 15, 2018

Witnesses say the motorcyclist was moving very fast when the crash happened.

Four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

As of late Friday night, Townsen Boulevard was shut down just east of the Eastex Freeway.

