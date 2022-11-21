Dozens of firefighters battle duplex fire in Montrose

Dozens of firefighters were called out to battle the flames that could be seen shooting out of a room on the second floor.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Monday at a duplex on Colquitt St., which is between Richmond Ave. and West Alabama St.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but fire crews spent time attacking the flames from both sides before they got the fire under control just before 4 a.m.

A man living in the downstairs unit said the landlord was just there Sunday afternoon to fix an issue with the heater. He also said he put out a small fire around 10 p.m. last night.

"Two hours later I smelled plastic burning," Scott Tarbox said. "It was an area between both floors. So it was like the heater's there and there's a crawl space. I stuck my phone up there, turn off all the lights, saw some orange glowing, called the fire department."

Tarbox said he doesn't have renter's insurance and that he's able to stay in a vacant unit the landlord owns. His neighbor will be staying with family.