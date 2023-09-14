Bridge collapses in Montgomery County with cement truck on it

Fortunately, the driver wasn't hurt. There's a sewage line attached to the bridge.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A cement truck didn’t quite make it over a bridge in north Montgomery County Thursday.

It happened in the Walnut Cove subdivision. The North Montgomery County Fire Department got a call a little after 8 a.m. about a crash. When they got to the scene, they noticed the cement truck had crashed through the bridge, which had collapsed.

The bridge was built in the 1980s and has signs around it, warning of a four-ton weight limit.

The good news – the driver wasn’t injured. A crane was being used to remove the truck.

The bridge that collapsed is over a creek that feeds Lake Conroe. It’s attached to a sewage line, which authorities say could also break.