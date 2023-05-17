Two people killed, child hurt in Mont Belvieu crash, east of Houston

MONT BELVIEU, Texas — Two people were killed and a child was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday morning, according to the City of Mont Belvieu.
The child was airlifted to a hospital.
When Air 11 flew over the scene, it looked like a flatbed truck had jackknifed.
It happened at Eagle Pointe Drive which is closed near FM 565 while police investigate the crash.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Our interactive traffic map shows other trouble spots across the Houston area:
