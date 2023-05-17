x
Two people killed, child hurt in Mont Belvieu crash, east of Houston

The City of Mont Belvieu said Eagle Pointe Drive is closed near FM 565 while the deadly crash is investigated.

MONT BELVIEU, Texas — Two people were killed and a child was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday morning, according to the City of Mont Belvieu. 

The child was airlifted to a hospital. 

When Air 11 flew over the scene, it looked like a flatbed truck had jackknifed. 

It happened at Eagle Pointe Drive which is closed near FM 565 while police investigate the crash. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

