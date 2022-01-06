Silver Alert: 74-year-old man last seen in South Houston on May 31

Antonio Torres has a cognitive impairment, according to the South Houston Police Department.

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in the city of South Houston.

The South Houston Police Department says 74-year-old Antonio Torres has a "cognitive impairment."

He was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, in the 700 block of Palestine Street.

Torres is 5’06, around 158 pounds with gray Hair and gray eyes.

He was driving a black 2009 Chevrolet Impala with Texas license plate HNB6354.

SHPD believes Torres' disappearance poses a "credible threat to their own health and safety."

If you see him, please call the South Houston Police Department at 713-944-1910.

SILVER ALERT CONTINUES: initially issued 06/01/2022 for Antonio Torres from South Houston, TX, plate HNB6354 pic.twitter.com/MDkeDSca2C — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) June 3, 2022

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.