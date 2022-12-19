Search underway for missing Texas A&M student last seen in College Station

College Station police said Tanner Hoang's family was in town to attend a graduation ceremony, but that he went missing before meeting them for lunch.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A search is underway for a missing student from Texas A&M University.

College Station police said Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen Friday around 11 a.m. on Colgate Drive near Highway 6 and Wolf Pen Creek Park.

Police said Hoang may have left the area in a silver car. They also said his family was in town to attend a graduation ceremony, but that he went missing before meeting them for lunch.

Hoang is 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said they're also looking for a 2009 Lexus ES350 with Texas plates BS2 C737.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

