MISSING: Officials searching for teenager in Sims Bayou

HOUSTON — Officials were searching Sims Bayou for a 15-year-old boy who went missing Thursday night.

Houston police tweeted at around 9:03 p.m. that officers with the southeast division were working alongside Houston fire and FOX in the search.

Southeast, HFD and FOX are searching for a fifteen year old male missing in Sims Bayou. 202 pic.twitter.com/iwxS0OXYXE — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 3, 2022

No other details were given.

We are working to gather more information on this developing story and will update this page when we learn more.

