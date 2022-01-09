MISSING: Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old man last seen in Bay City

Authorities need your help to find Hairl Bundick who was last seen Sunday morning wearing a gray Dallas Cowboys cap.

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas — Authorities need your help to find a missing 82-year-old man last seen Sunday morning in Bay City, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Hairl Bundick is a white man with gray eyes and gray hair. He's approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds.

He was last seen in the area of the 300 block of PR 503 in Bay City around 7 a.m. Sunday. He was wearing a gray Dallas Cowboys cap with star, orange-striped western shirt with a torn pocket, and khaki pants.

Bundick has a large cut on his right hand which may be bandaged, according to Texas DPS.

Bundick is believed to have been driving a black 2013 GMC Sierra with Texas license plates GSZ 2122.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office at 979-245-5526 or 911.



FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Silver Alerts are issued for people who are at least 65 years old or those who have been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment such as Alzheimer's Disease, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Texas' Silver Alert program was created by the Texas Legislature in 2007 and is designed to notify the public of missing older adults with a documented mental condition.

Certain criteria must be met for a statewide Silver Alert to be issued:

Is the missing person 65 years of age or older or been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease?

Does the senior citizen have a diagnosed impaired mental condition, and does the senior citizen's disappearance pose a credible threat to the senior citizen's health and safety? (Law enforcement shall require the family or legal guardian of the missing senior citizen to provide documentation from a medical or mental health professional of the senior citizen's condition).

Is it confirmed that an investigation has taken place verifying that the senior citizen's disappearance is due to his/her impaired mental condition, and alternative reasons for the senior citizen's disappearance have been ruled out?

Is the Silver Alert request within 72 hours of the senior citizen's disappearance?

Is there sufficient information available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the senior citizen? (Highway signs will be activated only if accurate vehicle information is available AND it is confirmed that the senior citizen was driving the vehicle at the time of the disappearance).

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.



The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

SEE ALSO: Houston Missing Persons Day on Saturday keeps cold cases alive