Ireyana Watts was in northwest Houston on Dec 19, police say.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for your help to find a missing teen girl.

Ireyana Watts, 15, was last seen leaving the 7800 block of Knox Street, but it's not clear which way she went.

Police say Watts' loved ones haven't heard from her since Dec 19.

Ireyana Watts is 5 foot 3 inches tall. She also goes by the nickname Danise.

Anyone with any information should call the HPD Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

You can also call the Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131.