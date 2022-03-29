HPD, Texas EquuSearch looking for missing fisherman last seen in east Houston

Levin Revolorio, 34, was fishing from the banks of Buffalo Bayou while talking to his wife on the phone when the line suddenly went dead.

HOUSTON — Houston police and Texas EquuSearch volunteers are in east Houston today to search for a fisherman last seen Saturday afternoon.

Levin Revolorio, 34, was fishing from the banks of Buffalo Bayou near Marron Tony Park in the 800 block of North York Street, according to his family.

His wife said they were talking on the phone when the line suddenly went dead. She hasn't seen or heard from him since.

Levin has short, black hair, light brown eyes and a fair complexion.

HPD and EquuSearch have boats in the water and they plan to be there most of the day. The search is concentrating in an area under the overpass near Hirsch Road and the bayou just south of I-10.

If you were at Marron Tony Park Saturday, March 26, and have any information that could help find Levin, please call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309- 9500.

En Español:

Levin Revolorio, de 34 años, fue visto por ultima vez la tarde del sábado, 26 de marzo del 2022 cerca del parque Marron (Tony), ubicado en la cuadra 800 de la calle N. York en Houston, Texas. Si usted visito dicho parque el sábado por la tarde y quizás vio o escucho algo que podría ayudar en ubicar a Levin, por favor llame al departamento de policía de Houston o a Texas EquuSearch al 281.309.9500 se le atenderá en español.

Resources when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.