Missing: 81-year-old man last seen Friday in SE Houston

Allan Arcemont was reported missing after he was last seen in the 500 block of Edgebrook.

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find an 81-year-old man last seen Friday at his home in southeast Houston.

Allan Arcemont is a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds. He is bald and has a fair complexion.

He was last seen around 9 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Edgebrook at his home, according to Houston police.



If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911 or the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.



Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.