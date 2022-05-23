Texas EquuSearch looking for missing teacher from Alvin

Help find him! Craig Kettler's family and friends say it's out of character for him to be missing and not in contact with anyone.

ALVIN, Texas — Texas EquuSearch is asking for assistance in locating a popular agriculture teacher from Alvin.

Craig Kettler, 49, was last heard from leaving a youth livestock arena near the 600 block of County Road 351 on the evening of May 19.

Kettler is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and approximately 220 pounds. He has green eyes, mostly white hair, a full beard and mustache at the time of his disappearance.

He was also last seen wearing a short-sleeved blue, orange and white plaid shirt and jeans.

Kettler drives a white 2000 Ford F-250 extended cab truck with a camper on the bed and an LD Systems logo on the door.

EquuSearch says it's out of character for him to be missing and not in contact with anyone.

The Alvin Independent School District released the following statement about Kettler on Monday:

"The safety and security of our students and staff is of utmost importance to Alvin ISD. We were made aware that one of our employees, Craig Kettler, has not been heard from since Thursday night. Alvin ISD has reached out to the Kettler family and has been assisting the family during this difficult time. If you have any information, please contact the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office."

If you have any information on Kettler's disappearance or the whereabouts of his vehicle, contact Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500 or the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office at (979) 849-2441.

