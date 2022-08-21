Police searching for missing 3-year-old last seen in north Houston

Houston Police said the toddler was last seen Sunday morning in the Greenspoint area.

HOUSTON — Police need your help locating a missing 3-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home Sunday morning.

Lincy Guity was last seen on Northborough Drive near the Greenspoint area wearing long-sleeved purple pajamas.

Police said Guity is 3 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. She also has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to contact HPD's Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.