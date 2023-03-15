MISSING: Woman, 22, last seen going for walk near her Katy-area home earlier this week

If you have any information about Shimari Haden's whereabouts, you're asked to contact HCSO at 713-755-7427.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is looking for Shimari Haden, 22, who was last seen in west Harris County on Monday.

Officials said Haden left her home on Brook Village Road in the Lake Ridge community to go for a walk at a park down the road at around 5 p.m. on March 13.

HCSO described Haden as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and about 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing red scrubs, a multi-colored scarf and a purple book bag.

Officials said Haden takes medication for mental health issues.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to contact HCSO at 713-755-7427.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.