Man reported missing in Sam Houston National Forest dies by apparent suicide, officials say

Christopher Loveall is believed to have killed himself after his vehicle was found Monday in National Forest.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A missing man's body was found Tuesday after multiple agencies searched for him in the Sam Houston National Forest, officials said.

Christopher Loveall, 23, appears to have died by suicide, according to investigators. He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators said his friends found his vehicle Monday at the National Forest. Detectives tracked Loveall's phone, which was last tracked at the National Forest, but a signal is no longer active Tuesday, officials said.

