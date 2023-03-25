AMBER Alert issued for missing 6-year-old from North Texas

Everman police say Noel has not been seen by family since November 2022.

The alert for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez was issued Saturday, March 25 after police say family members haven't seen him since November 2022.

Everman police are looking for Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, 37, in connection with Noel's disappearance. They said she is driving a gray 2012 Chevy Silverado with Texas license plate number PLS 7091. The truck also has a Santa Muerte mural on the back window.

Noel's described as having black hair and brown eyes. He also suffers from physical and developmental challenges. Police say Cindy is 5 feet tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has tattoos on her chest along with brown hair and brown eyes.

Everman police say Cindy may also be with her six other children, who range from 5-month-old twins to 11 years old. They also say information that Noel was in Mexico with his father is false.

Anyone with information should contact the Everman Police Department at 817-293-2923 or call 911 immediately.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.