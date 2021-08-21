Have you seen Jessie? Missing woman with dementia last seen near Memorial Park

Jessie Moore, 76, was last seen leaving the 1150 block of Uptown Park Boulevard in an unknown direction.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking everyone to be on alert for a missing woman with dementia last seen near Memorial Park.

Jessie Moore, 76, was last seen leaving the 1150 block of Uptown Park Boulevard in an unknown direction.

Police believe she may be wearing a checker gray shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a green purse.

Jessie is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Jessie or know of her whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131. You can also directly call HPD's Missing Person Division at 832-394-1840.