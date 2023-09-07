MISSING: 63-year-old woman last seen in NW Harris County

JoeAnn Montgomery Osagiede is suffering from undiagnosed signs of dementia and may be disoriented, deputies said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies want you to be on the lookout for a missing 63-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in over a week.

JoeAnn Montgomery Osagiede was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 29, in the 12200 block of FM 1960 West, which is near N. Eldridge Parkway. She suffers from undiagnosed signs of dementia and may be disoriented, deputies said.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black colored pants with black shoes.

JoeAnn is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Joe Ann or knows where she might be is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Joe Ann Montgomery Osagiede has been reported missing by the Harris County Sheriff's office. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Joe Ann Montgomery Osagiede, please call the #HarrisCountySheriff Office at 713-755-7427. pic.twitter.com/dTSM2VYXJu — TX Center 4 Missing (@TXCenter) September 4, 2023

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.