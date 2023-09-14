MISSING: 16-year-old girl with mental health issues last seen near Cypress

Candance Rose Olson, who goes by Rose, disappeared from her home after trying on homecoming dresses, according to her dad.

HOUSTON — Have you seen Candace? That is the question a desperate father is asking the public, with hopes someone would be able to help him find his 16-year-old daughter.

Candance Rose Olson, who goes by Rose, has been missing since Saturday. The 5-foot teen who takes medication for seizures and mental health issues had been trying on homecoming dresses at her home near Cypress before suddenly disappearing, her dad, Christopher Soto said.

"The window was just wide open," he said.

Soto said he tried calling Olson on Facetime, but a man answered her phone instead.

"I talked to the gentleman," he said.

According to Soto, the man said he found his daughter's phone on the road and he agreed to meet up to give it back. Once Soto got the phone back, he said he went through it, looking for clues. He said her social media was completely wiped out, but he did find a message from someone saying they'd send an Uber.

"All I know is Hayden from Katy," Soto said.

Soto has filed a missing person's report with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. He and some other family members have also been posting her pictures all over social media, hoping to get some clues. But so far, nothing.

Soto is worried because he said his daughter had just moved to the Houston area in March after living with her mom out of state.

"It's hard when you have a daughter you love," he said. "She just came here. I just got her. Now she is gone. I don't know where she is. I just want her back."

But his biggest worry is that she is off her medication -- for seizures and mental health issues.

"Quitting cold turkey can cause suicidal ideations," Soto said.

If you have seen Olson or know of her whereabouts, please call HCSO's Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.