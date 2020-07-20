Any information concerning Cayton should be referred to Houston police at 713-884-3131.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a 17-year-old male who was last seen in the Bellaire area.

Christopher Anthony Cayton was last seen Saturday leaving the 4800 block of Pin Oak Park, on the edge of the city limits between Bellaire and Houston.

He was heading in an unknown direction, police say.

He was wearing a black Adidas jacket, black or gray sweatpants, and Adidas slides/sandals.

Cayton is described as a white male who is about five feet nine inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.