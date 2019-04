HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies need help locating a missing 12-year-old girl out of Humble.

Kayla Fields was last seen Thursday in the 15000 block of Roche Rock Drive. She was wearing a black jacket, gray shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes.

Kayla is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 85 pounds. She has a recognizable scar on her forehead.

If you have any information on Kayla's whereabouts, please call HCSO at 713-755-7427.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: