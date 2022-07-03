Active search underway for teen who fell into water while fishing in north Harris County

Authorities said the teen fell into the water near the 21400 block of Cypresswood Drive, which is just north of FM 1960.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities said they are searching for a teen who fell into a waterway while fishing Monday in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the 16-year-old boy was fishing when he fell into the water near the 21400 block of Cypresswood Drive, which is just north of FM 1960. Gonzalez tweeted about the incident just before 2 p.m.

Gonzalez said the Harris County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit was responding to the scene.

According to Air 11 video, the search efforts were taking place along the bank of a stream that connects to Spring Creek.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Here's a map of the area where they were searching: