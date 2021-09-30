3 children missing in Sam Houston National Forest, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for the children around the Flamingo Lakes subdivision.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said it's searching for three children in the Sam Houston National Forest.

Authorities said they are looking in the area of the Flamingo Lakes subdivision in Montgomery County.

The kids, two 6-year-olds and one 7-year-old, were last seen walking from one house to another on a trail.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene along with Montgomery County Search & Rescue.