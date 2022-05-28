x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

$500 reward offered for missing BNSF Railway police dog last seen in Fort Bend County

Randy, the police dog, is a 4-year-old brown and black Belgian Malinois wearing a black collar and silver chain.
Credit: BNSF Railway

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — BNSF Railway is offering a $500 reward for the return of a missing railway police dog that was last seen in Fort Bend County.

Randy, the police dog, is a 4-year-old brown and black Belgian Malinois wearing a black collar and silver chain.

Anyone with information on Randy's location is asked to contact BNSF's hotline at 800-832-5452.

This page will be updated with more information as soon as we learn more.

BNSF Railway is offering a $500 reward for the safe return of Randy, a BNSF Railway Police K9. Randy is a brown and...

Posted by BNSF Railway on Friday, May 27, 2022

More Videos

In Other News

Protestors clash outside NRA convention in Houston over gun debate