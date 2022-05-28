$500 reward offered for missing BNSF Railway police dog last seen in Fort Bend County

Randy, the police dog, is a 4-year-old brown and black Belgian Malinois wearing a black collar and silver chain.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — BNSF Railway is offering a $500 reward for the return of a missing railway police dog that was last seen in Fort Bend County.

Randy, the police dog, is a 4-year-old brown and black Belgian Malinois wearing a black collar and silver chain.

Anyone with information on Randy's location is asked to contact BNSF's hotline at 800-832-5452.

