Local News
$500 reward offered for missing BNSF Railway police dog last seen in Fort Bend County
Randy, the police dog, is a 4-year-old brown and black Belgian Malinois wearing a black collar and silver chain.
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — BNSF Railway is offering a $500 reward for the return of a missing railway police dog that was last seen in Fort Bend County.
Anyone with information on Randy's location is asked to contact BNSF's hotline at 800-832-5452.
