HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the missing 56-year-old woman who has been missing since Tuesday has been found.

Deputies did not say where Lisa Junemann was found but says she is safe.

Junemann was reported missing when she went for a walk from her home on the 730 block of Redleaf Road and never returned.

READ: HCSO, Texas EquuSearch looking for missing woman with medical conditions

© 2018 KHOU