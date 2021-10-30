Texas EquuSearch looking for 15-year-old girl last seen in SE Houston a week ago

Jada Simelton hasn't been seen since Oct. 23.

HOUSTON — Texas EquuSearch is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen in southeast Houston.

Jada Simelton hasn't been seen since Oct. 23, according to the organization. She was last seen near her home.

Jada has black hair, brown eyes and light brown skin. She was wearing her hair in long braids at the time of her disappearance. Texas EquuSearch said the teen was wearing pink tie-dye leggings, a pink shirt and multi-colored Crocs.