DEER PARK, Texas -- Police in Deer Park have confirmed missing 11-year-old Lily Bonsal has been found safe.

The child was reported missing Monday morning and was last seen between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Police confirmed the information on their Facebook page Monday afternoon.

She is described as a white female, brown hair, blue eyes, approximately 5’ ft. tall, 105 lbs., wearing a blue jacket and black pants.

She was last seen in the 700 block of Yale, in Deer Park.

"Please contact Lt. Chris Brown at 281-479-1511 or CBrown@deerparktx.org if you have any information on her whereabouts," the department posted on Facebook.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance were not released, but an Amber Alert was not immediately issued.

