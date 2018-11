DEER PARK, Texas -- Police in Deer Park have confirmed missing 11-year-old Lily Bonsal has been found safe.

The child was reported missing Monday morning and was last seen between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Police confirmed the information on their Facebook page Monday afternoon.

She had last been seen in the 700 block of Yale in Deer Park.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance were not released.

