Here's where you'll find the largest man-made lagoon in the US

The lagoon features 15 acres of crystal-clear water for swimming, kayaking and paddleboarding.

Example video title will go here for this video

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Tampa Bay area families can now grab their swimsuits and sunscreen and head over to the country's largest man-made lagoon that is now open.

Mirada Lagoon in Pasco County boasts 15 acres of crystal-clear water with plenty of space to swim, chairs for lounging, a water slide, and access to a swim-up bar all with that beach-like feeling. Oh, and we can't forget the splash zone where kids can find a fun jungle gym to cool off.

The lagoon is located at 1 Mirada Blvd. in San Antonio, Florida. It's been open to the community but now is open to the public. Before you head over, plan your day based on what you're looking for.

The lagoon is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors are able to purchase a day pass and save $2 per ticket compared to the price of a pass if you walk up. All-day passes range from $20 to $40 and are available Monday through Sunday. Late-day passes from 3 p.m. until close start at $13 and rises to $32 and are also available Monday through Sunday.

Splashing around is fun, but at Mirada Lagoon, guests can also purchase add-ons to enjoy the water obstacle course, kayak, and paddleboard.

Premium loungers with an umbrella for 21 and older range from $40 to $50. Adults over 21 can also opt in for the different Cabana Cove rentals. Beach day beds and beach loungers are also available for all ages starting at $40.

Mirada Lagoon provides live music and happy hour specials every Friday at the lagoon. And for the entire month of June, at 11 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday the Kid's Zone in the Hub will have sea creature games and crafts and an interactive DJ. Check out their calendar to see when guests can enjoy karaoke and trivia game nights.