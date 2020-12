Arrests made during MAGA March, pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters clash in DC

DC Police confirmed that the arrests came amid thousands being in the city for the MAGA March.

WASHINGTON — Six people have been arrested in connection with MAGA March protests in downtown Washington, according to a communications spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police).

The charges for those arrested have not been released, said DC Police in its statement.

These most recent arrests come after five people were put in DC Police custody ahead of the second Million MAGA March on Saturday, officials confirmed.

Both pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters are in the area of Freedom Plaza and Black Lives Matter Plaza.

DC Police has separated protesters and engaged directly with demonstrators during the gatherings in Washington. Video from both our WUSA9 staff and viewers have shown the tense scenes downtown.

Video from viewer Eric Thomas from Twitter shows people clashing with DC Police.

It is not sure exactly who they are affiliated with, but the Tweet says ANTIFA. The group engaging with DC Police has not been confirmed by WUSA9.

A Tweet from WUSA9's Jess Arnold shows a similar scene, with smoke projectiles and water being tossed at DC Police officers.

Arnold reported two people were detained by DC Police.

Some demonstrators just pushed @DCPoliceDept back along I street, and then threw some kind of smoke-emitting substance as well as water bottles at them.



According to the march's website, around 17,000 supporters said they'd be in attendance for the held Saturday.

By noon on Saturday, WUSA9's Mike Valerio reported crowds at Freedom Plaza, who had gathered in support of Trump's unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 election, were sparse, down sharply from the crowds seen last month.

Latest #MarchForTrump Update >>@DCPoliceDept report 6 arrests across the capital today associated with demonstrations...

Ahead of this weekend's march, D.C. officials announced several road and street closures along with parking restrictions.

