HOUSTON – A popular soul food restaurant in southwest Houston delivered some sad news Monday via Facebook.

Mikki’s Soul Food Café, located on the 10500 block of W. Bellfort St., said the restaurant is temporarily closing its doors because of a fire that destroyed the kitchen.

The Houston Fire Department said they were called to the fire at 3:57 a.m. Monday and it was tapped out by 4:08 p.m.

It is unclear what started the fire. Arson was not called out to the scene.

There is no word on when the southwest location will reopen its doors.

Mikki’s is known for their amazing soul food dishes like ox tails, turkey wings and catfish.

The restaurant has a second location in the Greenspoint area and they also cater.

