Houston METRO makes improvements to Third Ward bus stop

Changes to the bus stop on S. MacGregor Way and South Freeway were made after Rep. Jolanda Jones received feedback from the community on its condition.

HOUSTON — A METRO bus stop in Houston's Third Ward just got a major upgrade.

After the community complained about the bus stop's condition, State Rep. Jolanda Jones contacted METRO to make updates to the bus stop on S. MacGregor Way and the South Freeway.

Updates include:

New shelter

New seating

Trash can

Expansion of the existing sidewalk

"I've never seen government move that fast," said Jones. "There is another bus stop down S. MacGregor that also needed some repairs, so they said, 'We are just going to fix that one too.'"

Upgrades to the bus stop were made possible by the METRONext Moving Forward Plan.

METRO said not only does the plan fund investments in transportation, but it also focuses on projects that improve service and accessibility while enhancing customer service.