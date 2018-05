MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Law enforcement officials are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the southwestern part of Montgomery County near Tomball.

It happened Friday in the 14300 block of Stagecoach Road, according to the sheriff's office.

Law enforcement are on scene of an Officer involved shooting in the 14300 block of Stagecoach Road. PIO in route more to follow.... pic.twitter.com/vNDKEc7jpZ — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) May 25, 2018

KHOU 11 News has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

