MAGNOLIA, Texas – Detectives are investigating a body found in Magnolia Wednesday morning.

The scene is at the 700 block of High Meadow Ranch Drive.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office detectives are on scene in the 700 block of High Meadow Ranch Drive investigating a deceased male. More information will be made available as the preliminary investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/4RHXt4jiE0 — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) July 18, 2018

Montgomery County detectives are investigating.

At this time, the man has not been identified and it is unclear how he died.

This is a developing story.

