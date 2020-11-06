Mayor Turner signs executive order banning police use of chokeholds, strangleholds

Mayor Turner said last week several African-American members of city council wrote him a letter urging reform and calling on him to sign an executive order.

HOUSTON — Houston’s mayor signed an executive order Wednesday laying out several police reform measures.

Those include the eight policies on the trending #8CantWait social media campaign aiming to reduce police violence following George Floyd’s death.

Mayor Sylvester Turner signed Executive Order 10-67 just after 5 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall. It came after he received a letter the previous week from several African-American members urging him to do so.

The order bans chokeholds, strangleholds and officers putting a knee on a suspect’s neck.

It also requires deescalation, only using the amount of force required, and exhausting all reasonable alternatives before using deadly force, including verbal warnings when possible.

All cases of deadly force must now be reported to independent police oversight board. If officers see colleagues using excessive force, they must intervene and report the incident to a supervisor.

Officers cannot shoot at a moving vehicle unless they’re protecting themselves or someone else from serious injury or death.

The order also bans no-knock warrants without the chief’s approval and requires body camera usage for all entry and perimeter teams.

“This is not the end,” Mayor Turner said. “This is just a step in moving forward. We still need to hear from, we want to hear from people in all of these City Council districts and throughout the city of Houston.”

The mayor thanked protesters around the world for urging action on the issue.

Chief Art Acevedo called the signing of the order “a huge watershed moment” because it codifies the policies, many of which HPD officials say were already in practice.

“I served in Austin for nine-and-a-half years,” said Chief Art Acevedo. “I put things in place, and some of those things after I left were changed.”

Chief Acevedo said the policies covered by this executive order will be harder to change.