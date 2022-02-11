Mayor Turner diagnosed with bone cancer over the summer

Turner said he went to the dentist for a root canal and later learned he had osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer that was in his jaw.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed Wednesday he was diagnosed with bone cancer over the summer.

During the mayor's State of the City address, Turner mentioned he went through six weeks of radiation and nine hours of surgery for osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer that was in his jaw.

The mayor said he didn't find out about the cancer until he went to the dentist for a root canal. He said he was getting ready to head to France for a trade mission when his doctors called him with some pretty unsettling news.

"Doctors come and say ‘Ummm a little bit more than a root canal,'" Turner explained.

He then said the doctor told him they needed to run some tests so he went to get a biopsy before leaving for France. The doctor called and said, "You’re not going to make this trip."

A week later, Turner said he was in the hospital for eight days and had to undergo surgery for nine hours. He explained the doctors had to take a bone from his leg to put into his jaw to restructure it.

"Went through radiation for six weeks, every single morning, Monday through Friday, 7:30; August 1 through September 12. Back at city council that day," Turner said.

He said despite his diagnoses he continued to do what he needed to do for the City of Houston.

"Let me tell you, I have been blessed. I have been blessed."

It's unknown if Turner is in remission or still battling bone cancer, but he was in good spirits during his speech at the State of the City address.