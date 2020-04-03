HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A massive house fire destroyed an abandoned home just off the North Beltway 8 overnight.

This started around 1:30 a.m. between Ella Boulevard and TC Jester in northwest Harris County.

The Little York Fire Department said the arrived at the scene at that time and found the two-story home engulfed in flames. The Houston Fire Department was already on the scene since the home is located on the border of the city and county.

Fire officials said the home is kind of hidden and was hard to get to so it took firefighters a little longer to find their way to it.

Finding a water source to fight the fire was also a big issue. Little York fire officials said they had to bring in water tankers to help their crews. They also drafted water from a nearby pond to use to fight the flames.

With a unified attack, Little York and Houston firefighters were able to finally get the fire under control after more than an hour.

No injuries were reported, but the house is a total loss.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter