Man struck and killed along unlit area of West Little York, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man in his 50s was killed late Monday when he was struck by a vehicle along West Little York, deputies said.

Harris County Pct. 1 deputies responded to the 8100 block of the roadway after 10 p.m.

They said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was apparently walking westbound in an area with no streetlights when he was hit by a silver Toyota sedan. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing.