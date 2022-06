This is a developing story. We are working to gather more details.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday by a gun store employee in southwest Houston, police said.

Details are limited, but initial reports are that the man walked inside Carter's Country gun store, located at 11800 Wilcrest Drive, and was shot and killed by one of the store employees.

It's unknown what led to this shooting.

