HPD: Man shot while confronting 'suspicious' men at Circle K in northwest Houston

Investigators said the victim is expected to survive. Officers are still searching for the two suspects.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and injured outside a Circle K in the Timbergrove area overnight while confronting two suspicious men, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said two men wearing hoodies, masks and possibly gloves walked into the convenience store in the 2000 block of W. 18th Street sometime before 2 a.m.

According to police, the clerk quickly became suspicious as the men strolled the aisles without buying anything.

"From the video, they were suspicious," HPD Lt. Wilkens said. "They went into the store. They didn't buy anything. They didn't touch anything. They were fully masked up, had hoodies."

The victim and his girlfriend soon walked into the store, and according to investigators, the men in hoodies left and went toward the side of the building.

The clerk, who knows the victim and his girlfriend, told them about her suspicions. That's when police said the victim went outside to confront the men.

Wilkens said the men immediately pulled a weapon and shot the victim in the shoulder before running off.

"It looks like he possibly stopped a robbery," Wilkens said.

The girlfriend drove the victim to the hospital. Police said he's expected to be OK.