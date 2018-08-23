HOUSTON – A man was hospitalized with severe burns after he escaped flames and smoke in his home.

Fire officials say this happened at Joyce and Helmers streets in north Houston.

Fortunately, the 55-year-old man is expected to survive.

#Breaking Overnight: 55 YO man hospitalized for severe burns, after his house in N. Houston catches fire. Officials say he got out safely at first, but went back in, thinking his family was inside. Everyone got out safe, he was the only one hurt. #khou11 #htownrush pic.twitter.com/EftzDvSMhl — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) August 23, 2018

Fire officials said the man apparently got out of the home but went back inside thinking his daughter and son-in-law were still in there. That’s when he got trapped and burned before managing to escape through the window.

The fire broke just before 1 a.m. early Thursday. When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found fire at the front of the house.

They managed to tackle it in less than 10 minutes. All three family members managed to escape.

The 55-year-old man was the only one who got hurt.

Right now, investigators aren't sure yet how the fire started, but arson is out here looking into it.

