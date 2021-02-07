Man severely burned in 1 of 2 apartment fires in Houston overnight

The Red Cross will be assisting the families at both fires as investigators work to determine the causes of each.

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters responded to large fires at two apartment complexes on the southwest side late Thursday.

One fire was reported at 11675 W Bellfort after 10 p.m.

The good news there, no one was physically hurt, but 30 to 40 people are now homeless because of it. Firefighters believe it started on the first floor and spread to the third. Families, including children, made it out unharmed.

It took about 20 minutes to get that fire under control.

Less than an hour earlier, another fire was reported at the Inwood Garden Apartments at 6110 Fairdale in the Galleria area. Neighbors there say a man was badly burned, and a firefighter also suffered lesser injuries.

Several families were forced out of their homes there as well. About a dozen units were impacted, it appeared. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

The Red Cross will be assisting the families at both fires as investigators work to determine the causes of each.