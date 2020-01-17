STAFFORD, Texas — A man was killed Thursday evening after his vehicle rolled into a ditch near Stafford.
Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene Thursday evening at Avenue E and Brand Lane. They said a woman was also in the vehicle, and it is unknown whether she was injured.
Deputies said a medical issue may have been a factor.
This story will be updated with more details as they become available.
