STAFFORD, Texas — A man was killed Thursday evening after his vehicle rolled into a ditch near Stafford.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene Thursday evening at Avenue E and Brand Lane. They said a woman was also in the vehicle, and it is unknown whether she was injured.

Deputies said a medical issue may have been a factor.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.

