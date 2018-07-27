HOUSTON – A man was hurt and taken to the hospital after he was hit by the Metro rail on the city’s north side.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Friday. Metro Police are investigating what happened. The train was on the North Line, along Fulton Street.

The crash happened near the intersection of Fulton and Crosstimbers Street. A witness told KHOU 11 News the man walked out in front of the moving train.

It’s unclear how badly the man was hurt. We’re waiting on more information from Metro Police.

#BREAKING @METROHouston police are investigating after a person was hit by the MetroRail on the northside. The train is stopped on Fulton Street, just before Crosstimbers. I'm working to learn how bad the person hit was hurt. #Khou11 pic.twitter.com/kkeRWsez2p — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) July 27, 2018

