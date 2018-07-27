HOUSTON – A man was hurt and taken to the hospital after he was hit by the Metro rail on the city’s north side.
It happened around 4:45 p.m. Friday. Metro Police are investigating what happened. The train was on the North Line, along Fulton Street.
The crash happened near the intersection of Fulton and Crosstimbers Street. A witness told KHOU 11 News the man walked out in front of the moving train.
It’s unclear how badly the man was hurt. We’re waiting on more information from Metro Police.
