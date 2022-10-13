Man returning from exercising hit, killed while crossing the road in NE Harris County, HCSO says

Wallisville Road was closed in both directions as deputies investigated.

Deputies said the victim was out doing his daily exercises and was crossing the street to head back home when he was hit by a black truck driven by a 35-year-old father on his way to drop off his daughter at school.

Deputies said this happened at 6:30 a.m. Wallisville Road just east of Beltway 8. It was very dark in the area at the time of the crash because the streetlights were not on yet.

The victim was not using a crosswalk when he was hit, deputies said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver involved in the deadly crash remained at the scene.

Deputies said the case will be turned over to the district attorney’s office once their investigation is complete. They added that charges are not likely.

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian at the 15600 blk of Wallisville. Preliminary: a vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway. The adult male pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. Wallisville Rd is shut down in both 1/2 pic.twitter.com/HGbMWaIfyG — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 13, 2022