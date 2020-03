HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death inside a parked vehicle in Houston's northside.

The scene is at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Greens Road.

Houston police said at about 6 a.m. they received a call from a person who said the man had a heart attack inside a vehicle. Houston firefighters responded to the scene and discovered the man was actually shot.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

