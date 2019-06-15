BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — The Coast Guard has found the body of a man who drowned Friday while swimming near Surfside Beach. According to a spokesperson for the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, the 35-year-old was trying to swim to "the third sandbar" when he went under the water and never resurfaced. The sheriff's office says the man was swimming with a friend, who tried to save him, but wasn't able.

The drowning happened along a section of the beach know as Follets Island. According to the sheriff's office, the 35-year-old went under around 5:20 Friday afternoon, his body was recovered just after 6 PM.

Sheriff's investigators aren't releasing the man's name as they work to notify his family, but we have learned the victim is from Harris County.

The wave conditions were calm at the beach Friday where the drowning happened.