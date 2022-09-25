Man found dead during hotel fire in NW Harris County, fire marshal says

Officials said the fire was contained to one room and that no other injuries were reported.

Officials reported the fire just after 6 a.m. at a hotel on FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway.

The fire was contained to just one room where the man was found dead. No other injuries were reported in the fire.

HCFMO is assisting the Cy-Fair Fire Department and an investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is underway.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

