BEAUMONT, Texas - An arrest has been made in the case involving explosives that damaged a church and a Starbucks store in Beaumont, officials said on Friday.

Jonathan Matthew Torres, 40, has been arrested in connection with a recent package bomb that detonated at a Beaumont church and a device that was found at a Beaumont Starbucks.

Torres was arrested at his home Thursday evening. He faces several federal charges and is expected to appear in court on May 29, 2018.

A resident in the neighborhood along El Paso Avenue near Fillmore Street in Beaumont shot these photos. Residents 12News it appeared that two people were arrested at the scene.

Authorities released more information during a Friday afternoon news conference at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Beaumont.

Officials said Torres has a military background. They said he had the capability and the resources to make more powerful explosives that could have hurt the public.

A motive for the bombings at Starbucks and St. Stephen's Church is unknown at this time. Authorities said they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Beaumont officers as well as agents with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives began conducting operations at Torres' home on El Paso Avenue near Fillmore Street Thursday evening.

Officers and agents could be seen going in and out of the duplex on El Paso Avenue throughout the evening. Officers with dogs could also be seen walking up and down the street.

Residents in the neighborhood said they saw at least two people who appeared to have been arrested and transported from the scene by officers shortly after the "operation" began.

Agents with the FBI and the ATF have been investigating a package bomb that exploded at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church on Delaware Street on May 10, 2018 and a device that was found at the Starbucks on Dowlen Road on May 3, 2018.

The device at Starbucks did not detonate and was rendered safe but police say that had it gone off as intended it could have injured someone.

Beaumont officers assisted by FBI and ATF agents have responded to multiple calls about suspicious packages since then but all have proven to be false alarms.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive more information.

