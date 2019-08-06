Maleah Davis will be remembered during a walk in downtown Houston on Sunday.

The event runs from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. The walk will go from Houston City Hall to the Harris County Jail. It will take participants east on McKinney to San Jacinto, then north on San Jacinto to the jail, where there will be a moment of silence.

The walk will then go back to City Hall, going south on Fannin to Walker, then west on Walker back to City Hall, where there will be a bubble release.

Everyone is welcome. Parking is free to the public. According to organizers, there will be free bubbles, water and snow cones.

